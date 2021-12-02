New Bognor Regis café is former NHS worker’s lifelong dream

Daria Borkowska, 34, has always wanted to run her own café.

Last week, with the opening of Delicious Deli Bar and Café on London Road, that dream became a reality.

“It makes me happy when I make something and people like it, when they say it’s really good and want to come back,” Mrs Borkowska said.

Staff outside the new cafe, which opened on London Road last week

With cakes, sandwiches, omelettes, panini, and much more on the menu she hopes to make Delicious a one-stop shop for hungry-shoppers on the go, parents looking for a break and anyone looking for a hot meal and fresh coffee.

Mrs Borkowska used to work at Bognor War Memorial Hospital and said Delicious came about when she realised the site, which is just opposite the entrance to Hotham Park, became available to rent.

“I’d just been on holiday in Poland and, when I came back to England, my husband told me about this place, which had been empty for quite some time,” she said.

“He spoke with the owner and we found out we could rent it for a really reasonable price.

“And I had to give it a try. This is my dream. So now, every day, we’re just trying to build things up.”

Mrs Borkowska is aware of the complications presented by Covid-19, but, she said, she felt like it was ‘now or never.’

“For the moment, I think it’s a good decision. And even if something does happen, even if there is another lockdown, we can always do delivery, so it’s not too bad.

“People have asked if I’m worried but I’ve always said ‘if you never try, you’ll never know.’”