Neighbours baffled as Elmer house built taller than planned

The new property at Central Drive, Elmer

The planning application diagram had 27 Central Drive about the same height as the houses on either side so neighbours made no objections and the plans were approved.

When they saw the new roofline was about two metres higher they contacted Arun District Council which found there had been a breach of planning.

The applicant subsequently submitted a new application but this is to vary planning conditions relating to materials and windows, remove a street scene plan, remove a link extension from the plans and amend another showing a privacy screen.

There is no mention of the height.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “We have established that a breach of planning has occurred and we have a current application (M/91/21/PL) under consideration to seek to regularise this.

“This is currently going through a public consultation and is undetermined.

“We are aware there is a concern over the height and members of the public can make reference to their concerns in their representations to the council should they wish to.”

Neighbours said this amounts to retrospective permission and both the council and residents have been ‘misled’ into allowing the build at an ‘excessive height’ that would affect other properties in the road.

They said the height sets a precedent and plans with the new application no longer show the property in relation to its neighbours.

Another objection said: “We feel the structure is grossly out of keeping with the adjacent properties along the back of our favourite beach.”