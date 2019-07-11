Mysterious West Sussex man wins Euromillions

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. V from West Sussex, has won £72,609.70 without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky man matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, May 28, after playing a personal selection of sentimental numbers through national-lottery.co.uk

He says he plans on saving his winnings for a rainy day.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. V for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks he has become over seventy thousand pounds better off.

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.

“Playing interactively couldn’t be easier; not only are your numbers checked for you but you are also notified when you have won, receiving the good news via an email that is delivered directly into your inbox.

“Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.”

