Music lovers enjoy the best Apulstock Festival yet

Two men rock out at the festival. Picture by Kate Shemilt
Another incredible Apulstock Festival took place this weekend.

The annual event offers a friendly and inclusive environment for people with learning difficulties to enjoy the festival experience.

This year’s event in Barnham saw more than 450 music fans rock out to a range of band and artists.

Revellers travelled from all over the south, including a bus-load from Kingston.

Event organiser Alex Fryer said over the nine years it has been running, this was the best. He said: “It was incredible. What I liked best is that we had more wheelchair users than ever before.

"Barnham Community Hall is really good for wheelchair access.”

Alex described the turn-out as ‘astonishing’, adding: “The community in Barnham were really supportive.”

A standout moment for Alex and many of the people attending was Iron Tyger and Hawkmen joined forces to perform a cover of Motörhead’s ‘Ace of Spades’ as a duet.

“They loved it. I think we changed some lives,” said Alex, who wanted to give a special thanks to Steve Masters, Alex Finnan and Rach and Ali from the community hall.