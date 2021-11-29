More photos from Bognor’s Christmas light switch-on 2021

The Christmas light switch-on took place in High Street, Bognor Regis, at 5pm, with extra activities running from 2pm to 6pm.
1.
DM21111300a.jpg. Christmas festivities in Bognor Regis. Ava Newman and street entertainers. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200857008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
2.
DM21111291a.jpg. Christmas festivities in Bognor Regis. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200847008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
3.
DM21111310a.jpg. Christmas festivities in Bognor Regis. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200907008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
4.
DM21111315a.jpg. Christmas festivities in Bognor Regis. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-200917008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth