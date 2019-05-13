Money raised to stop Pagham Ponies losing their home

The first ever fundraising for Pagham Ponies sanctuary to help save its base has raised £1625.

The event was held at Pagham Village Hall earlier this month and was to support the pending relocation of the 12 horses and ponies that are set to lose their current home due to development.

Pictures supplied by the organisers.

The plan is to offer equine therapy to people who may be suffering depression or mental illness and support people living with the challenges of autism or learning difficulties.

Founder Nigel Munday said: “The day went very, very well. Far better than I had expected. I was so pleased with all the support the ponies had.

“At one point the car park was so full people couldn’t get into it and with the amount of comments that we have on Facebook – I would say they thoroughly enjoyed it.”

“A massive thanks for supporting the ponies and for recognising them and for recognising them as part of the community.”

Nigel said the ponies have care home visits booked in but they are always happy to do more.

With the necessary facilities on the new site, the local community will have better access to the horses and ponies. At the moment only the smaller ponies are currently seen, when attending local events or during care home visits.

Games and activities were kindly provided by Grandads Front Room CIC, raffle prizes donated by Barfoots, Runcton Farm Shop, The Inglenook, Ecco shoes Chichester, Pagham Newsagents.

Horrocks greengrocers in East Wittering donated carrots for the ponies.

The fundraising continues as we still have the usual food, farrier and medical bills to pay as well as the move, but what has been achieved during this event will certainly go a long way to supporting the relocation of the sanctuary.

If any local individuals or businesses can help with the relocation in any way, please contact Nigel Mundy of Pagham Ponies 07514034837