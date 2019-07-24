Missing ferret returns home to Chichester after adventure

A ferret found strolling around at a nursing home in Chichester has been reunited with its owner, after an adventure involving a trip all the way to Kent.

RSPCA inspector Rebecca Carter arrived at Kings Lodge on Main Road, Chidham last Monday to collect the 'very friendly' ferret, which was found 'wandering the nursing home grounds'.

Shannon Puttock with Polly now happily reunited. Photo: Kate Shemilt. ks190434-1

Rebecca said: “The staff opened the door and attempted to encourage her in using food. Luckily she was very friendly and we were able to lure her inside where she was quick to make herself at home. After discovering she was unchipped, I put up found posters in the local area and posted her to ‘Pets Located’ in hopes of reuniting her with a possible owner.”

Upon reading on the Observer website that the ferret was taken to Manor Cattery in Lancing, owner Shannon Puttock, 22, arranged to be reunited with 3-year-old Polly, who had since been transferred to an RSPCA centre in Kent.

Shannon, who owns three ferrets, including Polly’s sister Stinky, said: “I live down the drive of the nursing home she was found at. I have had Polly for eight to nine months after I was given her by a friend who breeds ferrets. He didn't want to give her away to just anyone.

"Polly had been missing for five days and every day I had been searching up and down to try find her.

"It’s mad to think she was only next door. She was taken to Mount Noddy [Animal Rehoming Centre in Chichester] before going to Manor Cattery in Lancing and then an RSPCA centre in Kent. It was definitely a big adventure for a little ferret.

"I didn’t expect to get her back so quickly. I am over the moon.”