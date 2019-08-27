Missing Chichester man found safe following search involving police helicopter

An 82-year-old man, who had gone missing after setting off to walk his dog in Chichester this morning, has been found safe by a member of the public.

Officers were concerned for the welfare of Malcolm Grant, who has Alzheimers, after he was reported missing from his home in Oving shortly after 12.30pm.

At 3pm, Sussex Police said its search had been extended, with a helicopter 'assisting officers on the ground'.

Providing an update shortly before 4pm, a spokesman said: "We are pleased to tell you that Malcolm Grant has been found safe and well, together with his miniature Schnauzer, Boris.

"They were discovered on the former World War Two aerodrome at Tangmere by a member of the public some five hours after setting off for a walk."