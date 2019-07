A man from Bognor Regis who went missing four days ago has been found.

Police said Colin Barley, 64, was discovered by a member of the public in a recreational park in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, yesterday (Friday, July 26).

Sussex Police added Colin had sustained a head injury and so was taken to Pembury Hospital for treatment.

Police would like to thank who shared their concerns for his welfare and supported efforts to trace him.