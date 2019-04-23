Middleton triplets turn three on Easter Sunday

Triplets born on the Queen’s 90th birthday turned three on Easter Sunday this year.

Penny, Polly and William were born to Kris and Rachel Moyse at St Richard’s Hospital, a natural conception at estimated odds of 8,000 to 1, bringing the Middleton family to seven.

From front: Triplets Polly, William and Penny

They featured extensively in the Observer as the community followed their journey from hospital to home and health – and 260 nappies a week.

Middleton couple give birth to triplets on Queen’s 90th birthday

Middleton triplets turn one

This year, the trio had a chocolate-filled birthday with plenty of Easter eggs and a Gruffalo-themed party to celebrate.

Kris said the triplets were ‘happy, healthy and loving life’.

“It’s been quite a year with our trio! Noisier than ever, chaos at bedtime & bathtime and testing wills to the limit but we’re still alive, with some hair and fingernails left and loving life as our trio’s parents.

“We often get asked what the hardest part of raising three is and in truth it’s their interaction with each other more so than anything else. “It’s all about ‘mine’ and stealing each others things, so Rachel and I end up more referees than anything else!

“They do get along a lot of the time though and can be incredibly cute with each other!

“We’ve got full-blown conversations going on with them now too (and tantrums of course), though little William is a little behind on his speech compared with the girls.

“With the two older boys Jacob & Harrison in tow, family of seven trips out are a challenge but we make sure we try to keep everyone’s lives as normal as we can.

“Our choo-choo wagon also causes quite a stir when we’re out and about with it (see picture) but by this point the trio are used to meeting new people which is great.”

He thanked Observer readers for continuing to take an interest in their lives. You can find out more about the triplets on Instagram at @tripletmummyrach and @krismoyse.