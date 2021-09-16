They wait patiently to meet their new owner and once again become loving, life-long companions.

The three-year-old, short haired Chihuahua is one of three new arrivals at the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in Shoreham along with Bailey, the Malinois cross and Pixie, a Jack Russell Terrier cross.
They join several other dogs including three Lurchers and two German Shepherd dogs waiting to be rehomed. For more information about the dogs and advice visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk or call 0303 003 0000
Bailey is a friendly, one-year-old Malinois cross. He is super intelligent and thrives off of learning and any activity that'll keep his mind stimulated.
Biggles is an energetic two-year-old Lurcher with lots of character.
Max is a three-year-old Chihuahua. His favourite things in life are food, playing a game with his toys and cuddles from his human pals.
Buster is a six-year-old German Shepherd cross Fox Hound with a friendly disposition.