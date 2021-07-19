Man’s haircut raises nearly £3,500 in memory of father and lifelong friend who died of cancer

'my hair was my identitty!' said Pual Bedford, who cut his hair to raise money for a charity which supported a dear friend in their last moments

55-year-old 55 year-old Paul Bedford always considered his long, curly hair a kind of identity:

“I’ve had plenty of stick for it. I’m well known in the Northern Soul scene and long hair isn’t really associated with that, but I’m a massive fan of anything 70s- so I decided I wanted to be a little bit different.”

So, when he decided to raise money for St Wilfrid’s hospice by getting his hair cut at Studio One hairdressers in Queensway- it seemed like a relatively big decision- and the public seemed to agree.

Paul Bedford with Lorraine Stenner

Mr Bedford had originally planned to raise around £1,000 for the cancer care charity but, with the support of the northern soul and scooter community, raised nearly £3,500.

It was an emotional journey for the former mod, who says he decided to raise the money in memory of his father and long time friend Eddie Stenner- both of whom were cared for by the hospice in the final weeks of their life.

“He was a terrific bloke,” Mr Bedford said. “He was one of these guys who was always positive.

“Eddie was a DJ, a music promoter- he’s into all sorts of genres of music, so he was known by a wide range of people. So a lot of (the success) is down to him.”