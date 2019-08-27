Man with Alzheimer's missing from Chichester - dial 999 if you see him

Police have appealed for help in finding an 82-year-old man, who has been missing since setting off to walk his dog this morning (Tuesday).

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Malcolm Grant, 82, from Oving, who has Alzheimers.

Malcolm Grant. Photo: Sussx Police

A post on social media by Chichester Police read: "[He has been] missing since setting off to walk his dog, a miniature Schnauzer called Boris, several hours ago.

"Mr Grant is white, 5'11", bald, wearing a beige baseball cap, blue-and-white shirt and navy blue trousers.

"Please contact us on 999 if you see Malcolm or know of his whereabouts."