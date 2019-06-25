Man dies in Petworth woodland

A man died in Petworth woodland on Friday, June 14, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said officers attended Wilderness Wood on the Leconfield Estate just after midday 'following the death of a 52-year-old man'.

Police

A spokesperson said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been informed."

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed it was called to woodland off Balls Cross Road.

A spokesman said: "Ambulance crew and the air ambulance attended the scene. A man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Sussex Police said more information would be released in due course.

