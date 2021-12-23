Magic keys handed out to Chichester homeowners to help Santa visit homes without chimneys

Aiming to spread festive fun and excitement in the run up to Christmas, the teams at Miller Homes handed out magic keys to families at its Minerva Heights development.

Santa’s magic key is a tradition that has gained popularity in recent years as more and more modern homes are increasingly built without the need for a chimney – with magic keys being left out to ensure Santa can still pay a visit.

The magic keys were handed out by the Miller Homes team to families at is Minerva Heights development in Chichester

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director for Miller Homes Southern, said: “Christmas is such an exciting time for everyone, and we wanted to ensure that all of our homeowners, young and old, still felt the magic that surrounds the holiday.

“Community is a huge part of Miller Homes’ ethos and we love to see the neighbourhoods grow and thrive so to be able to contribute to this is wonderful. Enjoying time with loved ones, especially at Christmas, has become even more important after the past 22-months and we hope that our homeowers had a special and magical Christmas and festive period.”

Based on the outskirts of Chichester, Miller Homes’ Minerva Heights development comprises a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

With the South Downs National Park and the bustling city centre both just a short distance from the neighbourhood, it is ideal for everyone.