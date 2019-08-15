Love Island's Amy Hart to judge popular event at Fontwell Park

Love Island's Amy Hart, from Worthing, is set to judge Fontwell Park's ladies evening.

The 27-year-old reality TV star, from Worthing, won the event's best-dressed competition in August 2016 before shooting to fame this summer in the popular ITV2 dating show.

Amy, who worked as a flight attendant at Gatwick Airport for British Airways before joining Love Island will be back to judge the competition on Thursday, August 22.

She said: “I’m so excited to be coming back to Fontwell to judge the best dressed competition for ladies evening.

"It was such an amazing feeling when I won it three years ago so it's great to be asked to come back and judge this year’s competition.

"The crowd at Fontwell always dress to impress so I’m looking forward to seeing some incredible outfits.

"I love dressing up and going to the races; it’s such a fun thing to do with your mates and your family and ladies evening here is always a great night out. I can’t wait!”

Racegoers have the chance to win a Butlin’s Live Music Weekend break for four at one of three Butlin’s resorts.

The final 10 will also get to meet Amy on stage at the ladies evening event as she presents the winner.

Alongside the racing and the best dressed competition there will also be free glitter artists to give those at the event and extra bit of glamour to their outfits and musical entertainment comes from Spirit FM with a ‘Back to the 80’s’ DJ set by a surprise guest.

Paul Ellison, executive director of Fontwell Park, added: “It’s been an incredible summer for Amy and we’re delighted to welcome her back to Fontwell to add even more glamour to what is our most popular evening racing event of the year.

"With top quality racing, entertainment and fantastic food and drink on offer it promises to be a great evening.”

Tickets are available online, starting from £20. For more information or to buy tickets, visit the website.