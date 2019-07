Revellers made the most of the weather at this year’s Love Festival.

Caffyn’s Field in Littlehampton was packed with people from 10am to 6pm yesterday (Saturday, July 13). Highlights included circus workshops by the Poi Passion Circus, musical performances, stalls, rides and amusements. Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our photos?

Heike Rentel and Paul Brophy-Lemey dress in the theme of the Love Festival

Lee Sutton from Poi Passion Poichiga demonstrated his skills to visitor

Roy Amos with his Mod Scooter

The Pearly King and Queen join in the celebrations

