Longer opening hours at Bognor Regis unit extended for another two weeks

The walk-in service, which is located at Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital, in Shripney Road, will be open from 9am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, until Friday, August 13, – two weeks longer than previously announced.

Adults and child patients are being encouraged to access the service, which can help with a range of minor injuries, as an alternative to accident and emergency (A&E).

Residents and visitors, including holidaymakers at Butlin’s and the area’s caravan parks, are encouraged to use the MIU if they have the following conditions:

Staff at the Bognor Regis minor injuries unit

* acute limb injuries, including fractures, wounds, sprains and strains (excluding potential hip or thigh fractures);

* minor head injuries, including wounds to the head and face (excluding children under one year and those with associated neck injury, loss of consciousness or any vomiting);

* wounds caused by trauma;

foreign bodies in eyes, ear or nose;

* rib injuries;

* minor back injuries (excluding chronic conditions or major trauma);

* insect and animal bites and stings;

* and burns and scalds.

Patients are advised that the MIU does not treat people with chest pain, long-term joint or back pain (most injuries over two weeks’ old are not appropriate for MIU), sore throats, earaches, chest infections and urinary tract infections, rashes, sexual health problems, abdominal pain, post-operative problems, re-dressings, including leg ulcer dressings, and abscesses.

Bognor Regis MIU is a walk-in centre and its normal opening hours are 9am to 5pm on Monday to Friday.

Patients who require help and guidance are advised to contact NHS 111.