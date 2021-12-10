Longer New Year opening hours for Butlin’s Studio 36
Butlin’s Studio 36 temporary venue in Bognor Regis can extend its opening hours for New Year’s Eve, planners decided.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:06 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:08 pm
The resort applied to Arun District Council for a one-night exemption from the restrictions on hours of use to allow it to stay open until 12.30am on New Year’s Day instead of 11pm on New Year’s Eve under the current agreed hours.
To view the decision go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/232/21/PL.