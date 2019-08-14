Littlehampton’s sandcastle competition attracts hundreds

Creative builders of all ages impressed judges of the annual sandcastle competition.

On Thursday, hundreds of children and their parents and grandparents filled Littlehampton seafront with a variety of sandy constructions in the event, organised by Littlehampton Town Council with sponsorship from Harbour Park.

The competitors, split into three age categories, had one hour to create something in with a chance of scooping up prizes donated by local businesses.

Town councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper said: “A huge thank you to my fellow judges who helped make the hard decision to pick a winner from so many brilliant entries which this year surpassed an already high bar for creativity.

“A massive thank you to all our event supporters, Harbour Park, Bah-Humbug Sweets, Out of Bounds, Mewsbrook Park Café and Arundel Wetland Centre.”

Before creating their masterpieces on the beach, families were treated to a performance at Stage by the Sea in Banjo Road by Captain Clumsy.

The Littlehampton Town Council Sandcastle Competition. Olivia Jones, winner of the under fives category. Picture: Scott Ramsey

The winner of the five and under category, judged by volunteers from the Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts, was Olivia Jones with her castle creation next to one of the groynes.

The over five winners, judged by the mayor Tracey Baker and deputy mayor David Chace, were Adam, Millie and Tom with their snail sculpture.

Winning the 10 and over category was Miranda Laviers, who has entered the competition seven years in a row.

This year she took the title with her ‘Save the Whale’ entry, highlighting the problem with plastics in the oceans.

The Littlehampton Town Council Sandcastle Competition. Miranda Laviers, winner of the 10+ category. Picture: Scott Ramsey

The winners all received Minions toys among other prizes.