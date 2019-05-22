Littlehampton mayor smashes fundraising target as his final act in the role

The outgoing Littlehampton mayor smashed a fundraising target as his final act in the post.

At the town council’s annual meeting on May 16, Billy Blanchard-Cooper presented a cheque for £12,012.68 to Arun Youth Projects for their Creative Arts and Social Club Bursary.

The new Littlehampton mayor Tracey Baker

He said he had been ‘honoured to serve the town’ for a history-making two consecutive years, and passed the baton to Wick ward councillor Tracey Baker, who was ‘humbled’ by the title.

She will raise money for Littlehampton RNLI and The Firefighters Charity.

Speaking at the meeting, the new Mayor said: “I am honoured and humbled to be elected as Mayor and thank everyone for trusting me with such an important role.

"Using Facebook and the Mayor’s Moment column in the Littlehampton Gazette, Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper has done a fantastic job revitalising the role which I intend to continue.”

The new Mayor added “I am looking forward to working with everyone and I will be focusing my fundraising efforts on raising funds for the Littlehampton RNLI and The Firefighters Charity.”

The mayor’s fellow Liberal Democrat Councillor David Chace will become Deputy Mayor for the next 12 months and will then take over from her.

The funds will be used to enable young people to continue their interests in performing arts, visual arts, architecture and social clubs and buy equipment needed to develop their skills or pay for membership to groups and clubs.

Residents aged 11 to 18 years old can apply for a bursary to enable them to buy equipment needed to develop their skills or pay for membership to groups and clubs.

More details can be found online at www.arunchurch.com/ayp.