Littlehampton fox gets its head stuck in plastic container

An RSPCA inspector has rescued a fox that got its head stuck inside a plastic washing container.

According to the animal welfare charity, Tony Woodley went to a property in Littlehampton on May 5, following a call from a concerned member of the public.

The fox was looking for food when it became trapped. Picture: RSPCA

The homeowner had recycled the Ariel container and had been using it as a feeding station for hedgehogs.

Read more:

Worthing father's shock after catching a 2ft-long rat in his back garden

However, the hungry scavenger got more than it bargained for when it put its head inside for a snack and could not get it out.

Inspector Woodley said: “The homeowner said the fox had been wandering around the garden bumping into things.

“When I arrived he was resting, which meant I was able to start cutting the container off his head. While I was in the process of doing this, he then jumped up and we had a little tug of war with him pulling one way and me the other. As soon as he was free he dashed off like a tornado and was none the worse for his experience.

“The homeowner had been trying to help the hedgehogs in the garden by recycling the container and using it as a feeding station, so it was not a case of discarded rubbish.

“But the incident highlights how easily wildlife can get caught in plastic and waste and we would remind people to ensure that they dispose of their litter responsibly.”

The RSPCA has more advice about how to help hedgehogs in your garden, including advice on what to feed them, here.

To help the charity continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need of care, please visit their website.