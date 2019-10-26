Littlehampton fireworks display postponed

The fireworks display due to light up Littlehampton tonight has been called off due to the bad weather.

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper confirmed that the event has been postponed until Monday evening, when the fireworks are expected to start at 8pm.

The funfair which was due to start at 2pm today has also been postponed.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain for the afternoon, in addition to gale-force winds, particularly across the coast.

Coles Amusements was set to host the event today, after the Littlehampton Bonfire Society announced it had to cancel this year’s parade and bonfire due to safety reasons.

The event was funded by an anonymous benefactor, as well as funds from Littlehampton Town Council and support from Arun District Council.

