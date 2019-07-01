Littlehampton care home releases Voices for Veterans charity single

A Littlehampton care home has recorded a charity single in support of veterans to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Residents and staff at Agincare’s Fulford Care and Nursing Home, in East Street, sang My Bonnie Lies Over The Ocean to raise money for Care for Veterans in Worthing and the Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club.

Kim Maw, registered manager, said: “At Fulford, we are very much part of the local Littlehampton community and we wanted to support the 75th anniversary of D-Day by raising funds for local veterans.

“With the support of musicians who regularly entertain our residents, the whole community at Fulford has come together to sing My Bonnie Lies over the Ocean, which is a favourite here at Fulford.”

The song, which has been covered by the likes of Ray Charles and The Beatles in the past, became available to download on Friday, having been released by Chichester radio station Spirit FM.

The Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club is held every Wednesday and Saturday at Cafe 72 in High Street.

Celebrating the release of My Bonnie Lies Over The Ocean at Fulford Care and Nursing Home

Regulars say the club helps them to integrate back into civilian life and combat the loneliness that many veterans feel after leaving the Armed Forces. Part of the club’s success is due to members having been through similar experiences, which offers a sense of comfort.

The club celebrated its first anniversary with a gathering at least seven times the size of the launch meeting.

Stewart Gillespie, from Care for Veterans, said: “We’re honoured that Care for Veterans has been chosen as one of the charities to benefit from this special single, especially as this year we celebrate 100 years of caring for our nation’s veterans.

“We’re extremely grateful to both Fulford care home and Spirit FM for organising this initiative. It’s a fantastic idea and we’re delighted to be involved.

The single is supporting veterans to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day

“As well as raising vital funds for both charities, it will also create awareness of the important work that we do.”

Care for Veterans provides care and rehabilitation for physically disabled ex-service personnel and their families.

Stuart McGinley, content director at Spirit FM, said: “Spirit FM is immensely proud to be supporting this initiative, which will help raise funds for vital support for our armed forces veterans.

“The sacrifice they have given during conflict is still valued to this day and it’s a pleasure to be working alongside them for this project.”

The Voices for Veterans charity single costs 99p. Visit ticketcrowd.co.uk/voicesforveterans/events/voices-for-veterans-charity-single to download.