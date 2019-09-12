Littlehampton Bonfire: this is how you can volunteer to save the popular event

The cancellation of the Littlehampton Bonfire celebrations has sparked debate among readers about voluteering - so this is how you can save the event.

Yesterday, the Littlehampton Bonfire Society confirmed the bonfire, procession and fireworks would be cancelled this year, with fears for the future of the event, which has been running for decades.

Littlehampton Bonfire Society's 2018 celebrations

News of the cancellation caused debate on social media, with confusion among readers about how to get involved next year.

Now, Sue Baker from the society has explained how.

She asked people who wanted to help at next year's event to join the society by clicking this link, which can be found on the Bonfire Society's website, so they are on their records and receive regular updates.

She said: "If you would like to come forward to offer help for next year’s bonfire celebrations then please let us know.

"I am sure it would cheer us all if we felt we were in a stronger position earlier to be able to plan ahead."

Prospective volunteers can also apply in writing and give their application to committee member Tyndall Jones at David O. Jones Sports in High Street, Littlehampton.

Residents reacted with shock and sadness to the news of the cancellation on Facebook.

Louise Hides said: "What an absolute shame one of the best firework displays, bonfires and procession that is held.

"The summer procession is non existent and is this now heading in the same direction, I hope not with the amount of visitors it attracts each year...

"Surely the town can pull together to make this yearly and traditional event (for some people) happen......"

Clare Greaves said: "Unfortunately these things often boil down to volunteers. So many small organisations who help many local charities and groups get let down.

"I was at a committee meeting last night as I help run a disabled swimming group and we receive donations from this event. We were talking about this and trying to drum up our own volunteers for the collection.

"Many don’t want to volunteer."

Adam Cole had his doubts about the future of the event. He said: "I think this will be the nail in the coffin, they said it will be back next year even bigger, i doubt it. The only way round this is to merge with Bognor or Rustington?"

Garry Seax added: "These events need volunteers and money. We who live in the area must look in the mirror and ask what do i do to make this happen?"