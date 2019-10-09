Lights in Old Rectory Gardens ‘finally working again’

The lights in Old Rectory Gardens are finally working again, after four years of being out of action.

Felpham Village Conservation Society said the lights are no longer solar powered, but are instead connected to the mains electricity.

Chairman Joyce Pritchard said: “The lights in Old Rectory Gardens, Felpham are finally working again.

"We are pleased that the lights are working now the nights are drawing in, making the gardens safer and more welcoming – walkers and cyclists are no longer left in darkness.

"This has been a joint effort working with Arun District Council, who entered the gardens for the prestigious Green Flag Award. The scheme 'recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces across the United Kingdom, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces'."

The group said the Green Flag Award is 'also about community involvement'.

"Felpham Village Conservation Society act as Friends of Old Rectory Gardens, supported by members of the Society and working closely with Arun District Council to improve all aspects of the gardens and in particular to get the lights working again," the spokesman continued.

"Our grateful thanks to Friends of Old Rectory Gardens, who help to maintain the gardens on a monthly and also to Arun District Council for their continued support."