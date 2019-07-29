Lidl in Chichester could become a gym

Lidl in Portfield Way could be converted into a gym under plans put forward this month, with interest from ‘several national gym operators’.

The discount food retailer is set to move around the corner to a new store being constructed in Westhampnett Road.

It means Lidl will be looking to dispose of its existing site in Portfield Way, near John Lewis.

A planning statement on an application to the council said: “Reuse for food retailing was not considered to be an option given there is no demand from any retailers for a store of this size at this location.

“An alternative use therefore has to be found and interest has been expressed by several national gym operators.”

It added that it would be seeking permission for 24/7 opening hours in line with those operators’ business models and it believed round-the-clock use would not cause any significant adverse impact on residents.

Two letters have been submitted on the application from residents asking that noise restrictions are considered given those opening hours.

Night-time usage and traffic to the site are expected to be ‘minimal’.

The application includes reference documents to the long-fought application by Grit Gym to convert a warehouse to a gym in Terminus Road, approved earlier this year.