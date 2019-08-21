Liam Gallagher 'in Bognor Regis'

Oasis' Liam Gallagher was invited to Sheiks nightclub and Butlin's after announcing on Twitter he was in Bognor Regis.

In an enigmatic tweet on Monday (August 19), the Mancunian Brit-pop legend responded to a tweet from a fan asking: "Liam are you enjoying Italy?" to which he responded: "Italy I'm in Bognor Regis."

Hundreds of fans responded to the tweet with some offering to join him for a night out.

"Shieks in for a quid if you fancy it?" said Liam Connolly.

Nathan Diker said: "Come play at Bognor rox's mate we can go Butlin's after. On me."

Bognor has been a popular spot for celebrities recently with Paddy McGuiness, Freddie Flintoff and Stephen Mulhern all visiting to film for different television shows.

