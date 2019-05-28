Leadership at Bognor care home is praised by inspectors

A residential care home in Bognor has won praise from inspectors for being ‘exceptionally well-led’.

Autumn Lodge in Aldwick Road, Bognor, has retained its good rating from the Care Quality Commission following an unannounced inspection in February.

The care home was rated ‘good’ across four areas, for being safe, effective, caring and responsive – but was considered ‘outstanding’ in terms of being well-led.

A spokesman said registered manager Nicola Hunt was ‘proud’ of this outcome and added: “This could not have been achieved without her wonderful caring and hardworking team.”

Inspectors found there was a ‘happy and relaxed atmosphere’ at the care home, which supports up to 18 people, with staff taking every opportunity to chat with residents, according to the report.

There was a programme of activities for residents to enjoy and inspectors said: “On the day of our inspection there was plenty of laughter and people enjoyed playing games and singing along with the registered manager.”

Inspectors noted the personalised care provided by staff, who they said supported people to live ‘comfortable and contented lives’.

A previous report by inspectors, which was published in August 2016, also found the service to be good.

A spokesman said the care home was ‘thrilled’ to have retained this rating and motivated to build on its success.

“Autumn Lodge will continue to improve on their standards going in to the next year and hope to achieve an overall outstanding in their next inspection,” the spokesman said.

