Last chance to enter quiz where just one correct answer could win a prize

Andrew Brooke, on behalf of the Friends, said: “We have had a fair number of entries in to date, but this year the post has been a bit erratic and it’s difficult to say yet whether we are on target to raise the £35,000 we are aiming for.

“Given the problems with the post, people need to allow plenty of time for their entries to arrive.

The Petworth Cottage Nursing Home 2021 Christmas Quiz is raising money to pay for a kitchen rebuild

“For anyone in danger of missing the post, Austens Home Hardware, in Market Square, Petworth, has kindly agreed to act as a collecting point for entries.”