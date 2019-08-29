Joy as gym club gets base at last in Chichester

A not-for-profit gymnastics groups is to gain a home in Chichester after a five-year search for a suitable space.

The Academy of Gym trains young gymnasts from across the Chichester and Bognor area, many of whom reach competition level, but had struggled to gain planning permission for a base of its own.

After being refused plans for a Sidlesham warehouse and a former ambulance station in Bognor, the group has been given the go ahead to convert a unit in Terminus Road.

Kris Dorney, who runs the club, said: “We are absolutely ecstatic and overjoyed that The Academy of Gym finally has a permanent base and a place we can call home.

“It means we can really start to put our plans into action to make the club a place to enjoy gymnastics for all.

“The biggest ‘thanks’ to all our supporters and everyone who has made this possible.

“We can now look towards the future and are very excited for all our gymnasts and future members of our TAG team.”

The new base means the rapidly growing group of around 170 members will be able to offer training without renting space from leisure centres and school halls.

Moving around between locations in Bognor and Chichester had made it difficult for its members and trainers, who had to fit within existing availability timetables and without specialist equipment.

To help get the group up and running as soon as possible, the Academy of Gym team has set up a fundraising page to fit out its new home at Cedar Trade Park with roll mats and bars.

Supporters have already pitched in with around £260 of the £3,000 needed at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/theacademyofgym.

Kris is also keen to talk to anyone who would like to sponsor the group.

For more information contact Kris: krisdorney53@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page or website at www.theacademyofgym.com.