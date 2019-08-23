Jamie’s Wish Trust announces closure

Littlehampton-based charity Jamie’s Wish Trust is sad to announce that it is closing.

Set up in memory of Jamie Buckfield, a 20-year-old Littlehampton man who passed away to a cancerous brain tumour in 2007, the trust had recently experienced a huge increase in requests for its personally-tailored Wish Boxes.

Supporters Debbie Knight, Sue Mitchell, Charlie Mitchell and Brook Mitchell, nine, at the 2019 Jamie's Wish family fun day. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190911

Unfortunately, it has proved impossible to secure sufficient funding and so, after 12 years of supporting children and young people with cancer, the decision has been taken to close.

Founder Tracey Clack–Terry, said: “The decision to close was reluctantly taken due to the increasing difficulty in sourcing sufficient funding to continue to fill the numbers of Wish Box requests that we currently receive.

“All Wish Box requests currently in the system will be completed, ensuring that no child will be disappointed.

“We would like to thank everyone that has helped us in any way over the past 12 years.”

Tracey would like to thank everyone who has raised money, made a donation or helped at the popular annual family fun day event over the years.

Any questions about the closure can be answered by emailing info@jamieswish.co.uk