Inclusive clubbing events on the horizon in Bognor

People living with disabilities could find themselves raving into the early hours with a new clubbing event coming to the area.

A result of a real need in the community and a number of community organisations working together could see the club nights beginning later this year.

Organiser Alex Fryer also runs Apulstock Festival the inclusive rock festival. He said: "It sounds like there a lot of people out there who want to see it happen. I don't want it to be a disco, I want it to be like going clubbing.

"The idea is that it's about breaking down barriers, meeting other people and being out and about."

The idea has already gained the support of Gig Buddies, Aldingbourne Trust and Radio Respect as well as TAO which stepped in to offer the function room of the venue.

Alex explained the event would be totally separate from Apulstock and could potentially run on a monthly basis.

The self-proclaimed 'rocker rather than raver' said there is a 'huge need' for an club event.

He said: "It needs to be a club night not a disco so people can get the experience of going clubbing. It's massively needed — there's nothing out there like it and there are not enough accessible music venues generally.

"There's a massive need. Social isolation is a real thing and especially where services are being cut back and people who were receiving support in the community are now getting nothing. It's giving people a sense of belonging.

"I'm looking for anyone that's community minded and that wants to see an event like this in the area."

He also talked about the importance of 'natural networking' between people rather than just with care staff.

Anyone who is willing to get involved or can lend a hand in anyway to the project should email apulstock@gmail.com