And a new report shows the number of people on furlough in each local authority of the UK, broken down by work sector - and are the latest available.

The figures are ‘provisional’ but show how many people were covered by Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme claims submitted by employers from the start of the scheme up to 31 July 31, 2021. It includes statistics on the claims themselves and the jobs supported.

Data from HMRC’s Real Time Information (RTI) system has been matched with Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme data to produce analysis of claims by: daily number of employments on furlough; employer size; sector of the economy; geography; age and gender; use of flexible furlough

How many people in Arun were on furlough?

Which sectors were affected in Arun

In Arun the highest number of people on furlough were in the accommodation and food services sector at 550.

Other sectors were: manufacturing 370, construction 250, wholesales and repair motoring 490, transportation and storage 280, information, communication, financial, insurance and real estate 210, professional, scientific and technolody 270, administration and support 320, health and social work 140, arts, entertainments and recreation 150, other service activities 120, other 120.

Gender breakdown