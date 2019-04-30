‘How a Bognor Regis gym helped me regain my body confidence after three children’

A Bognor Regis gym helped a mum-of-three change her life.

Charli Milne, from Bognor, said V90 Crossfit, based at South Bersted Industrial Estate, had helped her take back control of her body and health after undergoing three C-sections.

After following a recommendation from a friend, she said she attended a try-out with a baby in tow and ended up staying as her confidence and strength grew.

Charli said: “Although I ached in places that had never ached before I could see very quickly that my body was changing shape.

“My body confidence had taken a huge knock, but as the weeks passed I could see some amazing changes.

“There’s always nutritional advice on hand which really helped and my motivation increased every day.

“The varied and exciting workouts keep me on my toes, and the brilliant community spirit encouraged me to keep going.

“This place is like no other gym I’ve ever been to. The trust you build with your coaches that they still have your best interests at heart and will never let you go wrong.

“The friendships I’ve made here are just incredible. Even at 6am on a cold, dark morning, I can train with a smile on my face because everyone has my back, it’s like a little sanctuary in the middle of a very hectic life.

“The support is second to none and everyone really matters here.

“It’s a professional, super friendly environment where everyone is welcome no matter what your ability.

“We push ourselves and our bodies and are always exhausted after a workout, but most of all, we have fun whilst we’re doing it and come away feeling great.

“I’ve realised I need to give my body and my mind a bit more credit as I’ve achieved far more than I ever thought possible with the team at V90.

“And I would encourage anyone who wants to make a change to come along and see it for themselves, if I can do it anyone can.” To find out more about V90, visit its Facebook page or call 01243 862279.