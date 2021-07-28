The grants are provided by The Heritage Crafts Association (HCA) and the Sussex Heritage Trust (SHT).

The Endangered Crafts Fund was launched in 2019 to increase the likelihood of endangered crafts surviving into the next generation. In March 2021, nine new grants were awarded, four in Sussex, to help safeguard some of the UK’s most endangered craft skills.

The four Sussex grants were awarded to two flint wallers, a brick and tile maker and a Sussex trug maker.

Sussex Trug Maker, Domini Parrette Picture: Sarah Wenban

To apply, the craft must be listed as endangered or critically endangered on the current HCA Red List of Endangered Crafts.

A second round of funding is now available with deadline for applications on August 27, 2021. A wide variety of support is available from training yourself to learning a new craft or technique, to training an apprentice, buying specialist equipment, running workshops or finding innovative approaches to supporting and promoting endangered crafts.

The UK-wide Endangered Crafts Fund is supported by the Garfield Weston Foundation, the Dulverton Trust, Allchurches Trust, the Radcliffe Trust and individual donors.

The Sussex-wide Endangered Crafts Fund is supported by The Ian Foulerton Charitable Trust.