Here's where your kids can meet a real-life witch in Bognor this Halloween

Trick or treaters of all ages will get a chance to meet 'the Bognor witch' when she visits Grandads Front Room this Halloween.

The witch, has 'decided to come out of hiding' on October 28 and plans to set up shop in the front window, tempting little boys and girls (whom she finds 'very tasty) with a variety of ghoulish treats.

The free, public event is planned to run from 5pm to 7pm.

The 'Bognor witch' will be visiting Grandads Front Room this Halloween

"We're going to put a big pot of sweets outside and kids can come along to get some, but they've got to do it without waking the witch up," said Grandads Front Room owner Danny Dawes.

"And if they don't, then obviously, she'll wake up and tell them off."