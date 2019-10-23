Here’s how you can celebrate Halloween in Bognor Regis this Saturday

A full line-up events promising Halloween fun have been planned for Bognor Regis this Saturday.

The events been arranged by Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID), Bognor Regis Town Council, Spirit FM, The Station Pub and Paul Inskip.

In London Road, Spirit FM are holding a witch hunt around the town from 11am to 3pm with prizes up for grabs.

Bognor Regis BID is holding a trick or treat lucky dip from 11am until 3pm in London Road.

A number of events are planned at the train station. These include:

– Urban Canvas pavement art, where you can be part of creating an eye-opening sceptical from 11am onwards

– Free children’s face painting from 11am until 1pm at the BID office

– Kids Halloween Party at the Station Pub from lunchtime until 7pm

– An adults Halloween Party at The Station Pub from 7pm until late

– Day of the Dead street performers from 6pm until 9pm

– Free adult and children face painting from 6pm until 9pm

– A fire and dance evening performance

Bognor Regis museum in West Street is holding a free ghost hunt from 10am until 4pm.

At the Place St. Maur Des Fosses, a free roller skating rink will be provided by the town council from 11am until 5pm.

A Bats and Broomsticks fancy dress halloween parade will be held around the town centre.

The parade will leave The Sunken Gardens at 1pm, while pre-parade photos will be taken from noon.

Many shops around the town will be offering special halloween offers as part of the weekend’s festivities.

