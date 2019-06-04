Helicopter rescues pair after yacht catches fire miles off Selsey coast

Two people have been rescued after the yacht they were sailing caught fire this afternoon.

A life boat crew from Selsey RNLI is still at the scene after being called to reports of a yacht on fire about six miles out. Two people were on board.

A spokesman for Selsey RNLI said: "We launched at 1.16pm and we were on the scene by 1.45pm."

Crews from Selsey RNLI had spotted 'quite a bit of smoke' on the horizon when the call came in.

The spokesman added: "When they got there the people on the yacht had moved into a dinghy and the lifeboat picked them up."

The pair were then picked up by a helicopter, but it is not yet clear where they were taken.

More information to follow.