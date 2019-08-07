Helen Slaughter: 'I don't think we will ever know what happened to her' says husband

“We just have to accept that she’s gone and that she’s never going to come back.”

Those were the heartbreaking words of the husband of Barnham mum Helen Slaughter after an inquest found that she had taken her own life.

Mum-of-three Helen, 49, was reported missing after leaving her home in Stempswood Way at 6am on November 1, 2017. Despite a large-scale search, her body wasn't found until March this year. The inquest heard that skeletal remains were found by a member of the public, who had been looking for a missing dog, in a woodland in Nanny’s Copse, Walberton, on Tuesday, March 5.

Husband Ken, who attended Crawley Coroner’s Court with two of his sons Jack, 27, and Seth, 22, Helen’s mum, brother and two sisters, said: “She did not realise how many friends she had.

"A lot of people wanted to help her. Her family miss her very much.”

Ken said he fears that the family’s questions will never be answered.

He added: “We have to accept what the coroner has said but we don’t necessarily agree with it.

“I don’t think we will ever know what happened to Helen.

“I would want to know how long she had been there. I know the area was searched initially and it seems like not all areas could be searched because they were inaccessible but it was searched later on.

Ken said Helen loved her animals, especially her horse.

“We don’t know how long Helen was there or even if she was missed. I don’t think we will get answers to our questions. I don’t think we will ever find out exactly what happened to her or how long she was over there.

“We just have to accept that she’s gone and that she’s never going to come back. It is very sad. We are never going to have closure.

“We will all miss and love her forever. She will always be with us.”

Ken said Helen was a ‘wonderful mum’ to her three boys and ‘always gave as much love as she could’.

"She often used to take them away camping," he said.

“She loved her animals and her horse. She was worried about herself and her pony.

“We miss her dreadfully."

