Hastings carnival fireworks display cancelled

Tonight’s fireworks display at Hastings carnival has been cancelled due to high winds.

The rest of the event is still expected to go ahead, with careful inspections of floats to ensure there are no safety issues.

Hastings Borough Council has reluctantly cancelled tonight’s fireworks display because of the very high winds forecast, after consulting with the pyrotechnic provider.

A council spokesperson explained: “We know that the evening fireworks provide a great finale to carnival day, but with winds forecast to be in excess of 40 mph, well above the safe maximum limit, at 9 o’clock, it is simply too dangerous. We thank local residents and visitors for their understanding.”

Posting on Facebook, the Hastings Old Town Carnival organisers have said they will be meeting later today to discuss the ‘unprecedented weather conditions’ and keep participants updated.

They wrote: “Our prime concern is everybody’s safety.

“Floats will need to be inspected and if it looks like it could blow over or bits get blown away we will have to sadly say no.

“These are unprecedented weather conditions for August and not something we have had to look for before.

“You know your float and what it is like. Some have already pulled out and that is fully understood although saddens us greatly.

“Too many people have worked too hard for us just to pull the event. Currently the situation is that we will go ahead but floats will be carefully inspected. “Pedestrian entries should have few issues.”