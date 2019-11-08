Harry Potter and Mamma Mia star Julie Walters announced as first patron of Bognor-based charity

Dame Julie Walters. Photo: Sarah Standing

My Sisters’ House CIC Women’s Centre works across West Sussex to provide a wide range of support to women 'from all backgrounds facing all kinds of issues' where their strengths are recognised, their difficulties acknowledged and 'where they can achieve positive change they are proud of'.

In August, Dame Julie Walters DBE officially opened My Sister's House's new centre building. Read more hereAccording to the CEO and founder of the charity, Julie Budge, Dame Julie said, following her visit: “I think you and your team are utterly amazing. I am very proud to have my name on that plaque and meeting those courageous survivors/warriors with the wonderful Michelle was completely inspiring and unforgettable. I would be honoured to be your patron”.

Dianne Smith, chair of the centre, said having the support of a long-standing patron of Women’s Aid, was a 'welcome recognition of our standing in the landscape of women’s services'.

“At a time when we have supported 1000 women and launch our brand-new website, we are delighted that Dame Julie Walters DBE is our first patron," she added.

Having begun its journey in 2014 'round a kitchen table', My Sister's House opened its first drop-in centre in May 2015.