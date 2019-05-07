Harley-Davidson bike group visits Worthing Fire Station on rideout

Sussex Harley-Davidson bike group 1066 Chapter visited Worthing Fire Station to pay their respects to the firefighters and thank them for all they do.

Clive Johnson from East Preston organised the ride with the help of Worthing Fire Station manager Roy Barraclough.

Some of the Harley-Davidson bikes on display

The chapter is based in Holmes Hill, near Lewes, and has more than 400 members across the county.

Those on the ride to Worthing on Sunday were given a tour of the fire station and its vehicles.

Clive said: “The 1066 Chapter had a great day out, great respect to all the fire men and women at Worthing Fire Station and throughout the rest of the country and may they continue to keep up the good work, as we never know when we may need them ourselves.

“A big thank you to Roy Barraclough for giving up his time to 1066 Chapter and all the other work he does within the fire service to help others.

Roy explained the complex workings of a fire station and the additional work firefighters do within the community

“It’s not all about the destination, a large part of our trip is about the riding, which in itself takes a lot of pre-planning, from the route we will be taking to the safety of the riders.

“Each ride is meticulously planned, from starting points, mileage of route to the arrival times, and each and every ride has a lead rider.”

The ride started on the A24 at Ashington BP petrol station and headed west through some of the beautiful West Sussex villages, West Chiltington, Pulborough, Duncton Wood, Eartham and Slindon, to Arundel then finally down towards Worthing.

Clive and his wife Karen supplied tea, coffee and cakes for their arrival, as a thank you.

Clive said: “After a short introduction from me on behalf of the chapter to the station officer Roy Barraclough, Roy introduced himself and gave a very informative talk on the complex workings of a fire station and the additional work they do within the community, followed by a fascinating overview of a fire engine and the on board equipment.

“Whilst we were part way through our tour of the vehicles, a call came through the loud speaker system and within seconds there were firemen running to their fire truck and disappearing out of the front doors of the station – unfortunate for someone wanting their services but a great opportunity for us to see it first hand, so well done to the fire crew who responded so professionally and hopefully they weren’t distracted by our visit.

“We plan our riding schedule well in advance on the coming year and these rides range from a ride to a café for brunch to Biggin Hill to see the Spitfires. In fact, we have even been invited to and visited The Tower of London for a personal tour of the tower.

“We also get invited and involved in many charity events from car shows to village fêtes and we all love to show off the bikes. If this helps to increase visitors, then everyone is happy, not only that, it’s a great opportunity for the public to get up close to the bikes.

“The 1066 Chapter are very interactive within the community and can be found at many events throughout Sussex. Please come and say hello, you may even get a chance to sit on one of the bikes.”

The 1066 Chapter is connected to the new Sykes Harley-Davidson bike dealership. Visit 1066chapter.com for more information about the group.