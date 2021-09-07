Hanging baskets brighten up Bognor Railway Station

‘Glorious’ hanging baskets were installed at the entrance to the Bognor Regis Railway Station this week, alongside an additional tier planter inside the concourse.

The project was made possible by funding from GTR Southern Rail’s Passenger Benefit Fund and completed by members of the town force and the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group.

A spokesperson for the working group, which has previously installed the two planters and buffer planters inside the concourse, said members were “thrilled” to contribute to the display, creating “a blooming floral display,” and “making for a vibrant impact on residents and visitors alike, when entering and exiting the station.”

Members of the Bognor Regis Town Force and the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group