Gym club hopes for new home in third bid for planning permission

A not-for-profit gym club is making its third bid for a permanent base in Chichester and Bognor.

After being denied planning permission for a warehouse in Sidlesham and a former ambulance station in Bognor, TAG has applied to convert a unit in Terminus Road in Chichester.

But there is hope that this time the application could go through.

So far, there have been no objections from county highways experts or the city council, and numerous letters of support from parents and those who use the club.

It also follows a successful application by community focussed Grit Gym to set up a base in the same road.

Kris Dorney runs the club. She said: “We really are so hopeful that this third attempt at planning permission will be successful.

“It would give the club security, a place they can call ‘home’ and also, give opportunities in this amazing sport for the future gymnasts of Chichester and surrounding areas.

“We have been searching for so long and feel that this is the perfect base for The Academy of Gym.

“We are most grateful to our club members, families, friends of TAG and everyone who has showed their ongoing support, thank you so much.

“Let’s hope for the best news, it really would mean so much.”

Chichester District Council’s economic development service has given no objection and said ‘it would be ‘good to have the premises being put to use’.

Full details can be found under planning reference 19/01643/FUL.