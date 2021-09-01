But visitors were treated to a range of other activities and exhibits.

The event had been cancelled three times because of the pandemic and usually takes place on May Day but this year was held on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

And for the first time it was opened by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Susan Pyper, accompanied by her deputy Gary Shipton and the High Sheriff Neil Hart.

The Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex judged the fancy dress competition, in first place was Maisie and Ruby Jordan as corn on the cob, with father John, second was Evie Crawdon an enthusiastic harvester of fruit and flowers.

Fernhurst Archive showed maps of Fernhurst through the centuries, horticultural society sold plants and held snail races, and the Scouts barbecued all day.

Judith Turner said: “The very small committee who organised the whole event deserve the heartfelt thanks and support of everyone in the village providing a superb day of entertainment and very good value while doing good for the community.”

The Revels raises money for the village club societies facilities as they put in requests for help over the last five years.

So far it has handed out £14,000, with so many people present at this year’ event it is hoped thousands more will go towards where it is needed

Antonia Plant, chair of trustees, said: “A very big thank you to all of you and the others on the Revels Committee for all your hard work in preparing for and managing the Revels, and for making it a very special day yesterday for the Hub. We were so pleased to have the opportunity of bringing the Fernhurst Hub and the achievements of its volunteers to the attention of so many Fernhurst people.”

Stores sold cards, jewellery, hand crocheted gifts, embroidered bags, offered games and natural soaps and bath bubbles.

There was also archery, a tombola, Punch and Judy show, virtual race driving, silent auction, and 100 vintage cars on display.

