Guest house in Bognor Regis could be turned into an HMO
A guest house in Bognor Regis could be converted into a nine-bedroom house of multiple occupation (HMO) if plans before Arun District Council are approved.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:04 pm
The application said Regis Lodge, 3 Gloucester Road, is within walking distance of the town centre so there is no need for private cars.
It said the guest house has accommodation for 21 people but the HMO would be for 18, with shared kitchen, dining room and communal garden and cycle storage.
It would provide ‘much needed affordable accommodation and in a sustainable location particularly for young or single people and those on low incomes’.
To view the application go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/259/21/PL