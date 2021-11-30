The application said Regis Lodge, 3 Gloucester Road, is within walking distance of the town centre so there is no need for private cars.

It said the guest house has accommodation for 21 people but the HMO would be for 18, with shared kitchen, dining room and communal garden and cycle storage.

It would provide ‘much needed affordable accommodation and in a sustainable location particularly for young or single people and those on low incomes’.

Plans have been submitted to turn a guest house in Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis, into a nine bedroom HMO. Photo: Google Streetview