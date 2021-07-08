Green Waste Club collections experiencing delays after returning to service

A spokesperson for the contractor apologised for the delay and said “our team are working hard to minimise the impact this will have on receiving your garden waste collections.”

They have promised to ensure all collections are made by Saturday (July 10) and urged customers to continue putting their bins out.

The delay comes after a suspension of service which lasted from June 21 to July 5 as a result of a nationwide shortage of lorry drivers.

Managing Director Robert Edwards cited the lack of training and testing of lorry drivers during the pandemic.