Grade II listed Funtington pub is up for sale

A traditional village pub in Funtington, which dates back to 1878, has been put on the market.

The Grade II listed Fox and Hounds pub in Funtington, which retains many period features, has been operated by owners Nick Sutherland and Oz Whatson for the last 10 years.

They said: “We have enjoyed 10 successful years at the Fox and now it’s time to hand over to someone new with fresh ideas to build on the success of this pub.”

The pub has been brought to the market by Christie & Co which is seeking an asking price of £145,000 for the leasehold interest of the pub.

Richard Wood, senior business agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “The Fox and Hounds presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a desirable business with a strong following.

“We anticipate the opportunity will appeal to a hands-on owner operator or an investor who could run it under management.”

Features of the pub include an ‘L’ shaped bar area for 50 covers, a separate restaurant area for a further 65 covers, a designated carvery area, commercial kitchen and beer cellar.

On the first floor there is a function room for 50 covers, as well as owner’s accommodation with two double bedrooms, lounge, bathroom and kitchen.

Outside there is a trade garden and patio area with six picnic tables to the rear of the property, as well as a sun terrace to front of the property for 20 covers, with views of the surrounding fields.

The property provides parking for seven vehicles outside the main building and an additional 20 spaces in a separate adjacent car park.

The pub also includes detached external stables, which could be developed into an eight bedroom bunkhouse, ideally suited to walkers and cyclists travelling through the South Downs National Park.

