Goodyear blimp flies over Bognor: your pictures
The iconic goodyear blimp was over UK skies for the time in over a decade today, and our readers leapt at the chance to photograph it in action. Here are some of their best snaps.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:58 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 6:00 pm
The blimp has been making it’s way across Sussex today (July 1), stopping off at coastal hotspots like Worthing, Brighton, Bexhill and, of course, Bognor Regis.
Our readers were eager to head out and grab a picture of the legendary blimp in flight- here are some of their best.
